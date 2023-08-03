Donald Trump’s Arrest & Arraignment: A View From The Scene

Refresh for updates… Donald Trump has arrived at the Washington, D.C., courthouse where he will be arrested and arraigned today on charges related to a plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The atmosphere outside has the feel of Hollywood Boulevard: vendors selling T-shirts, a Trump impersonator hoping to strike gold and competing speakers with amplifiers claiming that the former president either deserves to be in jail or that he really won the election over Joe Biden.

Spotted in the crowd were Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, aka The Good Liars, who said that they have been to all three indictments so far.

“It is a circus like all the other ones, but I would say it is smaller than the other two indictments,” Selvig said after interviewing a Trump supporter dressed in a tricorn hat and colonial attire.

“Maybe the Trump supporters are losing interest in it — I am not sure,” he added. “There are maybe 30 Trump supporters here.”

Dion Cini, holding an 18-foot Trump flag, said he also has been to all three arraignments. “This is a travesty what is going on,” he said. “Why wouldn’t I want to witness history firsthand If I knew 9/11 was going to happen on 9/10, I would have been in New York to see it happen. Because that is exactly what is happening right now. The Civil War. I want to see that.”

