‘Oppenheimer’ VFX Firm DNEG Hires Oscar Winner As Visual Effects Supervisor

EXCLUSIVE: DNEG, the visual effects firm behind titles such as Oppenheimer, Dune, and Knives Out, has hired Oscar-winning VFX vet Tim Burke as Visual Effects Supervisor.

Burke will be based out of the company’s London office. Across a decades-long career, Burke’s most notable credits include Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, for which he picked up the Best Effects Oscar, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, for which he received a BAFTA for Best Special Visual Effects. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban earned him a Visual Effects Society Award for Outstanding Visual Effects in an Effects Driven Motion Picture.

Burke joins DNEG following his work as a production VFX Supervisor on The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey. His other selected VFX Supervisor credits include Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Legend of Tarzan, and the last four films in the Harry Potter franchise, with director David Yates.

“The recognition that Tim has earned in our industry is incredibly well-deserved, and I am proud to welcome him to DNEG’s creative leadership team,” said Namit Malhotra, DNEG Chairman and CEO. “Tim has played an important role in the development and success of the visual effects industry in the UK as a talented and highly admired production VFX supervisor for directors such as Sir Ridley Scott, David Yates, and Alfonso Cuarón. I am thrilled to have him on board as part of our senior creative team as we chart the course for DNEG through the rest of 2023 and beyond.”

Talking about his new role, Burke said he has been working with DNEG as an independent VFX Supervisor for 20 years and has been “watching the facility grow from strength to strength” during that time.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 was one of the most memorable films to supervise. It was the end of an era for everyone who had worked on the Potter films, which had been so instrumental in building the UK visual effects industry,” Burke said. “Working with DNEG to complete the final battle scenes and those memorable last shots of the kids standing in front of the destroyed Hogwarts was such an awe-inspiring thing to be part of – a moment in cinema history.”

News of Burke’s hire comes after Deadline reported that DNEG has laid off around 70 staff members at its London HQ.