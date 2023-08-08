‘Divinity’ Release Date: Sundance-Premiering Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Stephen Dorff & Bella Thorne Bowing This Fall Via Utopia And Sumerian

EXCLUSIVE: Indie distributors Utopia and Sumerian have set an October 13th nationwide theatrical release for Divinity, the sci-fi thriller starring Stephen Dorff, Bella Thorne, Scott Bakula and more, which world premiered in the NEXT section of this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Competitors in its opening weekend at the box office will include Uni/Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer, Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company’s inspirational drama Ordinary Angels with Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, and the Spanish animation Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow.

An immersive black-and-white title from writer-director Eddie Alcazar, which is presented and executive produced by Steven Soderbergh, Divinity is set in an otherworldly human existence where scientist Sterling Pierce (Bakula) has dedicated his life to the quest for immortality, slowly creating the building blocks of a groundbreaking serum named “Divinity.” Jaxxon Pierce (Dorff), his son, now controls and manufactures his father’s once-benevolent dream, and society on this barren planet has been entirely perverted by the supremacy of the drug, whose true origins are shrouded in mystery. Two mysterious brothers (Moises Arias and Jason Genao) then arrive with a plan to abduct the mogul, and with the help of a seductive woman named Nikita (Karrueche Tran), they will be set on a path hurtling toward true immortality.

Also starring Mike O’Hearn and Emily Willis, the film is produced by Alcazar, Javier Lovato, Raphael Gindre and Johnny Starke. Cypress Hill’s DJ Muggs and longtime David Lynch collaborator Dean Hurley collaborated on the score for the pic, which most recently screened at Fantasia Film Festival and has also been announced as part of the Main Competition at the Sitges Film Festival.

Co-founded by filmmaker Robert Schwartzman and Cole Harper in 2018, Utopia is a film distribution and sales company that specializes in independent and documentary cinema. Recent releases include Anton Corbijn’s classic rock doc Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis), the dark comedy Sick of Myself, Ali Abbasi’s Cannes prize winner Holy Spider, and the acclaimed music doc Meet Me in the Bathroom, examining the early years of The Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and LCD Soundsystem. The most recent project announced under Utopia Originals, the company’s division dedicated to the development, packaging, and sales of original film and television content, is the ensemble comedy Drugstore June from director Nicholaus Goossen, made in partnership with All Things Comedy and Shout! Studios.

Founded by CEO Ash Avildsen in 2006, Sumerian originated as as an independent record label and, over the course of two decades, has grown into a global media company specializing in alternative music (The Smashing Pumpkins, The Dillinger Escape Plan), comics production (American Psycho), film and television production and distribution (Paradise City, American Satan), and merchandising. Its diverse roster of artists has brought it four Grammy noms and over 11B streams to date.

Check out the trailer for Divinity below.