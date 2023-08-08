Skip to main content
Disney UK Revenues Climb 20% As Audiences Return To West End Shows Like ‘The Lion King’

'The Lion King'
'The Lion King' Disney

Hakuna Matata! Disney got a revenue boost in the UK thanks in part to audiences returning to West End stage plays like The Lion King following the pandemic.

The U.S. media giant’s sales hit £3.1B ($4B) in the UK in the year to October 1, 2022. This was an increase of nearly 20% on the same period in 2021, according to earnings filed at Companies House.

Disney’s parks, experiences, and products business grew its revenue by nearly £100M to £547M, while the company’s media and entertainment unit recorded a 23% increase in sales to £2.6B.

Disney attributed growth in the latter division to the strength of Disney+, the streaming service that launched UK originals such as Wedding Season within the accounting period.

The Walt Disney Company Limited’s pre-tax profit rebounded over the period, thanks to internal company transactions. The company posted a profit of £457M last year, compared with a loss of £300M in 2021.

