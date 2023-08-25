Superhero Series ‘Moving’ Becomes Most-Watched Korean Original On Disney+, Hulu  

Disney+ has announced that Moving, an adaptation of Kang Full’s popular webtoon, has become the most-watched Korean original on Disney+ globally and Hulu in the U.S. based on hours streamed after its first seven days.

The 20-episode series, which started streaming on August 9, has also become the most watched series on Disney+ across the Asia Pacific region and the biggest premiere on Disney+ in Korea to date.

Produced by Studio&New, the series stars Ryu Seungryong (Extreme Job), Han Hyojoo (The Beauty Inside) and Zo Insung (Escape From Mogadishu) in the story of three teenagers who have inherited unusual physical powers from their secret agent parents.

While on the surface they look like ordinary high school kids, each has the power to transcend a different physical limitation, but with outside forces keen to exploit these talents, their parents know it’s safer to keep them hidden away.

“The global consumer response towards the first 11 episodes of Moving has exceeded our expectations,” said Carol Choi, Executive Vice President of Original Content Strategy, The Walt Disney Company APAC. “From the U.S. to all across APAC, it is fast becoming a breakout hit with its captivating storyline, world-class cast and incredible post-production effects — all coming together to deliver exceptional storytelling.”

Disney+ has so far dropped the first 11 episodes of the series, with two new episodes being released every Wednesday, and a three-part series finale scheduled for September 20.

Moving is part of an expanding library of Korean content now available on Disney+, including the Blue Dragon Series Award-winning Big Bet, starring Choi Minsik as a serial entrepreneur who repeatedly breaks the law to help bolster his burgeoning casino business; The Zone: Survival Mission; and music-themed romance Soundtrack #1.