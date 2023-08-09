Disney Hiking Prices Of Ad-Free Disney+ And Hulu And Rolling Out Bundle Of The Two; Will Expand Disney+ With Ads To UK, Canada And Europe In November

Disney is following through on stated plan to raise streaming prices (welcome news to investors if not to many consumers), as well as launching a bundled version of Disney+ and Hulu and expanding the ad-supported version of Disney+ to Europe and Canada.

The company’s flagship streaming outlet managed to post modest subscriber gains in the fiscal third quarter as overall streaming losses narrowed, the company reported in its fiscal third quarter earnings release. As Wall Street has increasingly scrutinized profits as opposed to subscriber gains, Disney and its media peers have come under pressure to improve the economics of their streaming businesses. In many cases, that means raising prices and boosting advertising options. CEO Bob Iger announced the new streaming moves at the beginning of the company’s quarterly conference call with Wall Street analysts.

See below for a complete breakdown of pricing changes in the U.S.

After launching an ad-supported version of Disney+ and seeing it gain early traction, the company said it would expand it to the UK, Canada and select European markets beginning November 1.

The ad-supported prices for Disney+ and Hulu are not changing. The bundle of their ad-free versions will go live on September 6.

Iger said the ad-supported version of Disney+ had attracted 3.3 million subscribers since its launch last December. Since it became available, 40% of new subscribers choose the ad-supported option.

The new pricing scheme reflects larger strategic priorities, including taking full control of Hulu (pending negotiations with Comcast) and the rollout of a newly fortified streaming version of ESPN outside the pay-TV bundle.

Iger said the company is starting to look closely at account sharing, an area where Netflix has recently cracked down. Later this year, subscriber agreements will be updated and “we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024,” Iger said.

Asked by an analyst on the call about takeaways from recent price increases phased in during 2022, Iger replied, “We really didn’t see significant churn or loss of subs because of that, which was actually heartening.” Keeping the ad-supported pricing unchanged is designed to make that option more attractive, he added.

The company’s experience with streaming has been an eventful ride, spanning the blockbuster launch of Disney+ in November 2019, the turbulence of Covid and the current marketplace’s broader embrace of advertising. “We grew this business really fast, really before we even understood what our pricing strategy should be or could be,” said Iger, who oversaw the company’s leap into streaming during his initial 14-year run as CEO and retook the wheel last November. “We’re really just getting at, I’d say in the past six months, a pricing strategy that’s really aimed at enabling us to improve the bottom line as we turn this into a growth business.”

Iger presided over the memorable Disney investor day in the spring of 2019, when the initial announcement of the $6.99 price of Disney+ drew audible gasps from the audience.

Joe Earley, President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment, said in a press release that the Hulu-Disney+ bundle is launching “as we take steps toward making extensive Hulu content available via Disney+ later this year for bundle subscribers.” The two services will remain separate products for the time being.

The new ad-supported plans start at £4.99/€5.99 month in EMEA and $7.99/month in Canada. Existing subscribers in applicable markets will remain in the Premium tier with No Ads when their subscription price increases in December, unless they opt to switch into one of the new lower-priced plans.

Here is a look at overall pricing for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ taking effect on October 12: