Disney Expands ‘Frozen’ Universe With Original Podcast Series

Frozen is returning as a podcast.

The hit Disney animated film is getting its own audio series from Disney Publishing Worldwide, ABC Audio and Walt Disney Animation Studios. It comes as the film is celebrating its 10th anniversary and as a third film is in the works.

Frozen: Forces of Nature will take place after Frozen 2 and before Frozen 3 and will introduce new characters including Queen Disa and Lord Wolfgang alongside Elsa and Anna.

The 12-part series will launch later this year and ABC News’ chief meteorologist Ginger Zee will be a voice presenter.

The series follows Queen Anna, who has a lot on her plate – there are visitors in her Kingdom, a friend in need, and even the Duke of Weselton’s nephew skulking around – so when the Spirits of Nature start acting up, she knows she has to solve the problem – and fast – before things get more out of control. But when Anna and Elsa travel to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines that are disrupting the natural order of things. Who made these machines and what are they doing in the forest? And more importantly, how do Anna and Elsa stop them?

Queen Disa is the ruler of Sankerhus, while Lord Wolfgang is the nephew of the Duke of Weselton.

Liz Alesse, VP, ABC Audio said, “ABC Audio is thrilled to introduce the power of audio storytelling to a new generation through the Disney Frozen Podcast. This immersive series created in partnership with Disney Publishing Worldwide and Walt Disney Animation Studios taps into listeners’ imagination and offers parents an engaging, screen-free experience to share with their children.”