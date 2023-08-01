‘Disenchantment’ To End With Season 5; Premiere Date Set, Teaser Released By Netflix

Matt Groening’s Disenchantment is coming to an end. The upcoming fifth season of the Netflix adult animated fantasy comedy series will be its last. It will premiere September 1. Watch a trailer below.

With Big Mouth also headed into its final season, the anthology Love, Death & Robots, renewed for Season 4, is the last remaining series from the first wave of adult animated comedies ordered by Netflix. There haven’t been major breakouts in the genre since on the streamer, with a slew of newcomers awaiting their fate.

Season 5 of Disenchantment was ordered as a final one and was written as a conclusion to the series, sources said.

As the narrator in the teaser says, “Every journey, every decision, every victory, every loss, it’s all led to this.”

Here are more details about Disenchantment Season 5 in the final chapter’s official description:

It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil scientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.

Disenchantment‘s voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre and Nat Faxon, along with John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West.

As one Matt Groening animated series is coming to an end, another one, Futurama, has been resurrected by Hulu with a new season.