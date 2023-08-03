Diane Kruger To Be Feted At Zurich; Asian Achievers Awards Sets Shortlist; ZEE5 Global Sees Viewing Jumps In U.S.; ‘Ferrari’ Casting Director Signing — Global Briefs

Diane Kruger To Be Feted At Zurich

Diane Kruger is set to receive Zurich’s Golden Eye Award during the fest’s latest edition, running September 28-October 8. Kruger will accept the award on October 2 and present her latest pic Visions, by French filmmaker Yann Gozlan. In the pic, Kruger plays a married airline captain whose life flies out of control when she bumps into an old flame. Previous winners of Zurich’s Golden Eye Award include Eddie Redmayne, Iris Berben, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Helen Hunt and Olivia Colman. “Thank you Zurich Film Festival for this wonderful recognition,” Kruger said. “I’m honored and proud to be part of the impressive list of past honorees. I look forward to returning to Zurich and celebrating with all of you in October.”

Asian Achievers Awards Sets Shortlist

EXCLUSIVE: The shortlist for this year’s Asian Achievers Awards has been revealed. The list of nominees includes Shubham Saraf, star of BBC One drama A Suitable Boy. Also on the list are Anwar Uddin MBE, the first British-Bangladeshi player in English football history, and Chair of KPMG UK Bina Mehta — the first woman to hold the role in the company’s 150-year history. This year’s judging panel includes Farzana Baduel (CEO and Co-Founder, Curzon PR), Shamil Thakrar (Co-Founder, Dishoom), former England cricketer and Yorkshire captain Azeem Rafiq, Chair of Unicef UK Shatish Dasani, Chair of the Police Federation for the City of London Mike Reed, and Mohammed Amin MBE, trustee of The National War Memorial. The awards will take place on September 15 at the London Hilton on Park Lane. Check out the full list of nominees here.

ZEE5 Global Sees Viewing Jump By Third In U.S.

South Asian content streamer ZEE5 Global has recorded a viewership uptick of 35% year-on-year in the U.S. The service, which targets the South Asian diaspora, claims to be the largest of its kind in the U.S. but does not break out subscriber numbers. Releasing several insights today, ZEE5 noted drama and comedy were the top genres in the U.S. and were primarily responsible for the viewing growth. Drama, which was upon 38%, accounted for 60% of all viewing in the first two quarters of 2023 thanks to films such as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, Uunchai and Salaam Venky and originals such as Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Tarla and Ayali. Thrillers and family dramas are especially favored. Comedy was up 92% thanks to titles such as Kanjoos Makhichoos and United Kachche.

‘Ferrari’ Casting Director Signs With Stacey Castro Media

BAFTA-nominated Ferrari casting director Massimo Appolloni has signed with Stacey Castro Media for worldwide management. The rising star has frequently collaborated with Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, who gave him his break and is also signed with Stacey Castro. Appolloni received a Best Casting nomination and a Nastro d’Argento win for Best Casting Director for Sorrentino’s The Hand of God. Also among Appolloni’s credits are Alice Rohrwacher’s Happy As Lazaro and HBO, Sky and Canal+ series The New Pope, plus upcoming Amazon series Everybody Loves Diamonds, starring Malcolm McDowell and Rupert Everett, and Valeria Golino’s series director/writer debut The Art of Joy.