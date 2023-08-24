Denzel Washington May Be “De-Aged” For Origin Story Of ‘The Equalizer’

Denzel Washington has played former spy Robert McCall in 2014’s The Equalizer, 2018’s The Equalizer 2, and will reprise the role in the franchise’s upcoming The Equalizer 3.

In an interview with NME, Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua revealed he’s considering deploying AI technology to de-age Washington for a potential origin story.

“Especially now with the new technology and the AI and all of that kind of stuff… Is there a story to be told about how [McCall] became this person — the younger version?” Fuqua said to NME. “I’ve had that conversation with Richard Wenk [Equalizer series screenwriter] quite a bit.”

The concept hasn’t been put to Washington just yet.

“It’s all so fresh and new,” Fuqua said. “I’m still watching [the technology]. I’ve watched Harrison Ford’s film (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) and I know there’s other movies coming out… And I’m hearing the technology is getting better and better and better. So I’m kind of watching it to see where it goes.”