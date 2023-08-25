Deadline Strike Talk Podcast Week 17: Billy Ray Explores Path To End Stalemate On Global Level

As the strike in Hollywood reaches Week 17, Deadline Strike Talk podcast host Billy Ray continues his push to find ways for AMPTP to come to terms with WGA and SAG-AFTRA. This after a week when hopes things were finally moving got dashed when WGA leadership slammed the latest AMPTP offer, and the signatories disclosed the actual offer publicly. This went against a news blackout and left finger pointing that AMPTP was trying to usurp WGA leadership being the filter to its members on progress of negotiations, to rile the rank and file. On Strike Talk, the emphasis is for enemies finding common ground. This week, Ray parses the path to a deal with former head of the AFL-CIO Michael Podhorzer and Paul W. Fleming, who is the General Secretary of British Equity. They discuss the state of labor globally, and how workers – in America and abroad – are finally reclaiming their power… to the betterment the global work force.

Listen here: