‘Days Of Our Lives’: The Missing Victor Kiriakis’ Fate Revealed Months After John Aniston’s Death

Nine months after the death of John Aniston, the fate of his Days Of Our Lives character, Victor Kiriakis, has been revealed on the daytime drama.

While Aniston’s final episode aired on December 26, 2022, his character’s fate had been left up in the air, but closure came in Wednesday’s episode in which it was revealed Victor had died in a plane crash. Hints to his fate began last week when Justin learned that his plane from a stay in Greece had lost contact with air traffic control, according to TVLine. While his wife Maggie had held out hope that he would be found alive, John, who had received updates from his contacts at ISA, learned that Victor’s body had been recovered by the coast guard. As Maggie sobbed, the camera panned to a photograph of Victor, inscribed with the words “In loving memory of John Aniston”.

You can watch a video of some of the emotional moments as the Kiriakis family learned the dreaded news.

Aniston died November 11, 2022 at the age of 89.

His death was announced on social media by his daughter, Jennifer Aniston, who wrote, “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace, and without pain.”

Aniston joined Days of our Lives in 1985. He was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Daytime Emmys. He is survived by daughter Jennifer Aniston, son Alexander, and his wife Sherry Rooney.