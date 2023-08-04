‘Days Of Our Lives’ Alums Farah Galfond & Lisa Rinna Support Cast’s Petition To Remove Co-EP Albert Alarr: “This Has Gone On For Far Too Long”

Two former Days Of Our Lives stars, Farah Galfond and Lisa Rinna, are landing their support to the more than 25 current cast members who have signed a petition calling for the removal of longtime co-executive producer/director Albert Alarr following a misconduct investigation and two Deadline reports on some of the allegations.

“I’m not on the cast anymore but I would love to sign the petition in spirit,” Galfond wrote in a retweet of Deadline’s latest story. “These were my experiences too. It wasn’t until I switched shows that I realized not every set was like that.”

Galfond proceeded to share one experience working with Alarr as a director.

“I had the particular misfortune of having Alarr direct my first ever ‘love’ scene when I was 19,” she wrote. “He was new so I was already nervous not having one of the other directors that I was used to. I was extremely modest and freaked out to be standing in my underwear in front of dozens of crew (aka men that had known me since I was 15…ew) and did Albert do or say one little thing to make me feel remotely at ease? Absolutely not. He pushed and pushed and pushed and pushed me on a particular issue, and was annoyed when I stood my ground.”

Deadline’s reports featured several actresses sharing stories about Alarr giving directing notes on love scenes “in the most vulgar, crass ways” as well as touching actresses while “inserting himself” into such scenes during rehearsal and making inappropriate comments about the scene or the actress involved.

In interviews with Deadline, actresses revealed additional traumatic experiences from filming intimate scenes on the show that did not make it into the published stories, including being convinced to just wear pasties, making them feel exposed and uncomfortable in front of the male crew, as well as not having nudity clauses or intimacy coordinator.

“It’s been hard for me to read the news. I guess I’m shocked he learned nothing after the me too movement,” Galfond wrote. “I’m sorry to my former coworkers who’ve been dealing with this relentlessly for decades now. Proud of those who are finding their voice now. His time is up.”

Rinna, one of the first DoOL stars to react to the original Deadline expose, also stood by her colleagues and called on DoOL executive producer Ken Corday and series distributor Sony Pictures TV, which handled the investigation, to take action.

“Ken Korday [sic] and @sony Do the right thing now! Protect your talent!!!,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram stories over a screen shot of Deadline’s story from this week “Listen to what they are saying-there is a petion [sic] 25 people have signed it. Protect your young actors!! This has gone on for far too long.”

DoOL is currently dark. The show was slated to return to production on Monday but its hiatus was extended by a week amid the fallout from the Albert Alarr investigation controversy.