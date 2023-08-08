David Noriega Joins NBC News And MSNBC As Los Angeles Correspondent

David Noriega has joined NBC News and MSNBC as a correspondent based in Los Angeles.

Noriega previously was at Vice News, where he covered criminal justice, organized extremism and labor issues, as well as migration across North and South America, North Africa and Europe.

NBC News

Betsy Korona, senior vice president of editorial newsgathering, wrote in a memo to staffers that Noriega “has reported nationally and internationally on a wide-range of stories including asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, mass shootings in America, the fentanyl crisis, teachers’ strikes in Los Angeles and Denver, Brazil’s election upheaval, and the demobilization of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.”

Noriega also hosted and was co-director of the digital series Border to Border, which looked at the international borders on three continents. He previously was a national reporter at BuzzFeed News. He received Emmy nominations for his coverage of Central American migration, the Venezuelan political crisis and the assassination of environmentalists in Colombia. His work won awards from The New York Press Club, The National Association of Hispanic Journalists and The French-American Foundation.