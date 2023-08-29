David Ayer Says ‘Suicide Squad’ Is His Biggest Hollywood Heartbreak: “That Sh** Broke Me”

David Ayer is recalling his feelings on Suicide Squad and says that the cut that was released of the film was his biggest Hollywood heartbreak.

While making an appearance on the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast, Ayer talked about how the DC movie broke him.

“Hollywood, I tell people, is like watching someone you love get fucked by someone you hate,” Ayer said. “The big one is Suicide Squad. That shit broke me. That handed me my ass.”

He continued, “Come right off Fury, right? I had the town in my hand, could’ve done anything, and I did do anything. And [I] go on this journey with [Suicide Squad]. And the same thing — authentic, truthful, let’s do all the rehearsal, let’s really get in each other’s souls. Let’s create this amazing, collaborative thing, right? And then Deadpool opened… and they never tested Batman v Superman so they were expecting a different result, and then they got hammered by all the critics. Then it’s like, ‘Okay, we’re going to turn David Ayer’s dark, soulful movie into a fucking comedy now.'”

Ayer recently shared on social media that James Gunn told him his cut of Suicide Squad would see the light of day someday.

“There’s a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I’m aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film,” Ayer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn discussion to the 2016 film in a negative way. Have you ever had an experience in life that didn’t until the way you wanted, that dragged you, that made you rethink everything? I have.”