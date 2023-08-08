David Ayer Says James Gunn Told Him His ‘Suicide Squad’ Cut Will “Have Its Time To Be Shared”

David Ayer is giving fans of 2016’s Suicide Squad that his cut of the film will eventually see the light of day.

The filmmaker has been open about disliking the final cut of the DC film that starred Jared Leto as The Joker, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Will Smith as Deadshot and Viola Davis as Amanda Walker.

Ayer recently took to social media to reveal that DC co-head James Gunn told him his cut of the film “would have its time to be shared.”

“There’s a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I’m aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film,” Ayer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn discussion to the 2016 film in a negative way. Have you ever had an experience in life that didn’t until the way you wanted, that dragged you, that made you rethink everything? I have.”

He continued, “All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release. The interest in my cut being show[n] seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have it’s [sic] time to be shared. He absolutely deserves to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects. In a way I’m chained to this thing. I’m riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey.”

Back in 2020, Ayer said that his Suicide Squad “was ripped to pieces.”

DC fans have previously been successful in campaigning for the Zack Snyder cut of 2017’s Justice League which was ultimately released in 2021 with new scenes.

