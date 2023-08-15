Darren Kent Dies: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Was 36

Game of Thrones and EastEnders actor Darren Kent has died at 36.

Kent’s agency Carey Dodd Associates tweeted the news earlier today, stating that Kent had “passed away peacefully on Friday” surrounded by his parents and best friend.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday,” said the agency. “His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

Born in Essex, Kent started picking up acting roles in the noughties. He went on to feature in a number of major hits including Game of Thrones as Goatherd and BBC soap EastEnders. Other credits included Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the BBC adaptation of Les Misérables.

Kent, who had a rare skin disorder, won Best Actor at the 2012 Van d`Or Independent Film Awards for his role in Sunny Boy. In the movie, he played a boy with a rare skin condition that prevents him from being in the sun and halts his desire to be a regular teenager.

He was also a writer-director, and he directed award-winning 2021 short You Know Me.