‘Dancing With The Stars’ Adds Charity Lawson To Season 32 Cast

Charity Lawson is sashaying from one ABC reality show to another.

Fresh off of leading Season 20 of The Bachelorette, Lawson is joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars for the upcoming Season 32, ABC announced during Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose.

Lawson is the second celebrity to join the new season of DWTS after news broke in July that Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix would be competing.

The full cast of celebrities and pro dancers will be announced on September 13, ABC says.

It’s not uncommon to see Bachelor Nation fan favorites make appearances on DWTS. In fact, this is the second consecutive season that a Bachelorette lead has joined the cast fresh off of her season. Last season, Gabby Windey came in second place to Charlie D’Amelio in the ballroom dancing competition right after leading The Bachelorette Season 19 alongside Rachel Recchia.

DWTS is co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, featuring a panel of judges including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. The series is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

In May, it was announced that DWTS was moving back to ABC after airing for one season on Disney+. This season, it will be simulcast on both and will be available next day on Hulu. A premiere date for the season has yet to be announced.