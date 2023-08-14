Dana Perino To Launch Politics Podcast For Fox News Audio

Dana Perino is launching a Fox News Audio podcast tied to the 2024 presidential election.

Perino on Politics will debut on August 21, two days before Fox News telecasts the first Republican presidential primary debate.

Perino, the co-anchor of America’s Newsroom and co-host of The Five, will speak to columnists, advisers, pollsters and political strategists about the election campaign. The first two guests will be Colin Reed, communications strategist and co-founder of South Hill Strategies, and Jim Geraghty, senior political correspondent for National Review.

Perino joined the network in 2009 following a stint as White House press secretary during the administration of George W. Bush. She previously hosted a podcast based on her book, Everything Will Be Okay. Fox News Audio currently features more than 40 on-demand original podcasts.