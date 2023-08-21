Skip to main content
Dale Earnhardt Jr. To EP NASCAR Docuseries For Netflix

Dale Earnhardt Jr
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Getty

Netflix is speeding into its latest sports docuseries.

The streamer has ordered a series that tracks the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and championship race this fall.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has won 26 races in the Cup Series and is the son of legendary motorsports driver Dale Earnhardt, is exec producing the untitled project.

The five-part series has already starting filming as the drivers battle it out to secure their spot in the NASCAR Playoffs, which begin Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.

It will feature exclusive access to drivers and teams both on the track and at home.

The series will premiere in early 2024.

Words + Pictures, the company launched by former ESPN exec Connor Schell that is backed by Peter Chernin’s The North Road Company, is producing alongside NASCAR Studios.

Jackie Decker and Tim Mullen, who exec produced ESPN’s Quest for the Stanley Cup, will serve as showrunners of the series with Earnhardt Jr. exec producing alongside Schell, Libby Geist and Aaron Cohen of Words + Pictures, Tally Hair of NASCAR Studios and Ben Kennedy, Tim Clark and Matt Summers.

It is Netflix’s latest sports docuseries, coming days after the streamer unveiled plans for a series about sprinters, alongside Formula 1: Drive To Survive, Break Point, Full Swing and Quarterback.

