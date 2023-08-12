“Making a show about sex, drugs, and rock ’n’ roll at the height of Covid was another challenge that we did not anticipate,” Daisy Jones & The Six executive producer Lauren Levy Neustadter said of the very real-world hurdles the Prime Video series about a fictional 1970s supergroup faced making it from the page to the screen.

“But, I think, the silver lining was this group of actors really became a band,” added Neustadter, Hello Sunshine’s president of Film & TV, about the script-flipping moment for the limited series led by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin. “They took advantage of that year and trained with their voices and their instruments and became a real rock band, which is pretty amazing.”

Clearly the effort paid off.

Daisy Jones & The Six has proved a hit for the Jeff Bezos-owned streamer – on the screen and on the record charts too. The cherry on top may be that the 10-episode series developed by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber racked up the Emmy nominations last month, nine to be specific, including for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Along with EP Neustadter, three of those Emmy nominees appeared on Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees panel: Costume designer Denise Wingate, music supervisor Frankie Pine and production designer Jessica Kender.

“Starting from the very beginning … we wanted it to feel real,” said Kender (Little Fires Everywhere) about the balance with the “patina” of the era. “We wanted to stay true to the tones of the time, but we also want to show the audience what we all think of when we think of the ’70s – because what I don’t want to do is show you a documentary. We want to immerse you in the world.”

“What we set out to do in the beginning was to invite our audience on the bus with the band,” Neustadter says of the Daisy Jones grand plan. “We wanted to bring our audience with us. We wanted them to be backstage, we wanted them to be onstage, we wanted them to be in the audience.”

Check back Monday for the panel video.