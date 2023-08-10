‘Cutlers Court’ Latest Courtroom Show To Launch This Fall

Another courtroom drama is about to hit syndication: Crazy Legs Productions is launching Cutlers Court on Sept. 11.

Emmy-nominated trial attorneys Dana and Keith Cutler, the only married judges to preside over a TV court show, will hear a range of relationship disputes from real litigants. When the disagreement comes to a boiling point, the Cutlers bring their three decades worth of experience as trial attorneys to render the final decision on whether the relationship should continue or if the couple should call it quits.

“After almost 35 years together, we not only have an understanding of the law but also love and life,” said Judge Dana Cutler in a statement. “Cutler and I are very excited to return to television in this new series to offer our different perspectives on relationships and help people move forward.”

Cutlers Court has been cleared in over 80% of the country, including 17 of the top 20 markets. Launch partners include CBS Television Stations, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Nexstar Media Group, Gray Television, Weigel Broadcasting Co., Tegna Inc., and E.W. Scripps Company, among others.

Production started in July in Atlanta, with 150 original half-hour episodes planned for the Monday-Friday daytime strip. When not presiding over Cutlers Court, Dana Cutler practices education law focusing on charter schools, while Keith Cutler works as a civil defense trial attorney. Together, they are members of their family’s law firm, James W. Tippin & Associates, in Kansas City.

Cutlers Court is produced by Crazy Legs Productions in association with Playing Field Entertainment and distributed by David Bulhack, President and Founder of Big Fish Entertainment. CBS Media Ventures is handling advertising sales.

This series marks Crazy Legs’ first foray into daytime syndication.