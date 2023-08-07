Craig Robinson’s ‘Killing It’ To Air On YouTube, TikTok & USA Network Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere On Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: NBCUniversal is looking to drum up new interest in Craig Robinson comedy Killing It ahead of its season two launch on Peacock.

The comedy, which stars The Office alum Robinson as a man down on his luck who enters a python hunting competition, is returning to the streamer on Thursday August 17.

Before that, its first season will air select episodes across a variety of other platforms.

The first three episodes are airing on YouTube, the first episode will launch on TikTok and the first two episodes will air on USA Network at 8pm PT / 11pm ET after WWE Monday Night Raw. It will also be available for free on Peacock.

It marks an interesting strategy designed to bring new eyeballs to the Peacock series.

In the first season, Craig Foster (Robinson) teams up with his Uber driver, Jillian (Claudia O’Doherty), to enter a state-sponsored snake-hunting contest in hopes of achieving the American dream and becoming a successful entrepreneur, and together they unravel a scandal within the competition.

The second season starts a year on with Robinson’s character taking the money he made at Florida’s snake-hunting contest to use it to help O’Doherty’s Jillian stay in the country. The pair are now co-owners of a saw palmetto berry farm, which means Craig is finally realizing his dreams of shrinking men’s prostates but, even more importantly, getting rich. However, when the farm is infested with giant African land snails, it threatens to destroy everything they’ve built.

Rell Battle also stars in the series, which has seen guest spots from Tim Heidecker, Tim Simons, Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney.

It comes from Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, who exec produce, write and serve as co-showrunners, and is produced by Universal Television. Robinson also exec produces alongside Mark Schulman.