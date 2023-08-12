‘The Great’ Costume Designer Sharon Long On The “Eccentric And Whimsical” Style Of Aunt Elizabeth – The Art Of Craft

The Great -- "Choose Your Weapon" -- Catherine is visited by the UK and US Ambassadors both wanting her to intervene in the War of Independence

For The Great, costume designer Sharon Long needed to capture the style of Russia’s 18th century outfits while infusing influences from European countries. Luckily, she says she “didn’t have to be completely faithful to historical accuracy because it’s a satire.”

A prime example of this is Aunt Elizabeth (Belinda Bromilow), whose style was much less strict than other characters. “Aunt Elizabeth (Belinda Bromilow) was established as eccentric and whimsical, but with a quite strong core,” she says. “She’s quite a complex character, so we can go a little bit madder.”

Costume Sketch for Aunt Elizabeth’s outfit for the Ambassadors dinner Sharon Long

Ambassadors Dinner

While Catherine (Elle Fanning) stood out with lighter clothing at the ambassadors dinner, Aunt Elizabeth’s dress was made to feel “much more decadent and dark.”

Long took Chinese and other Asian influences for the print, as they started to become more fashionable in the French court at the time.

The design and shape of the dress was present in the 18th century, but the silk prints with the pagoda would not have been as prevalent in Russia at the time.

Aunt Elizabeth preparing to swim in the frozen lake Hulu

Costume Sketch of Aunt Elizabeth’s swimsuit Sharon Long

Swimsuit