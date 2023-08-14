Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees Streaming Site Launches

Deadline held its annual Contenders Television: The Nominees awards-season event over the weekend, this year spotlighting 13 scripted, unscripted and nonfiction titles from nine networks, studios and streamers. The conversations with the creatives behind the projects allowed for deep dives into their work in virtual panel discussions.

The list of Saturday’s panels is diverse, from big series like Succession, Ted Lasso, Daisy Jones & The Six and House of the Dragon to compelling documentaries like Still: The Michael J. Fox Movie and The Territory; the docuseries Dear Mama; and unscripted standouts including RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Traitors and Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi. Also in the mix were limited series Black Bird, late-night king Saturday Night Live and Schmigadoon!

Participating platforms included Apple TV+, FX, HBO | Max, Hulu, MTV, National Geographic Documentary Films, NBC, Peacock and Prime Video.

Coming amid a pair of labor strikes in Hollywood by writers and actors, Contenders Television: The Nominees showcased talent — all Emmy nominees — who appeared in accordance with SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike guidelines.

