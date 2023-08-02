Connor Ratliff To Star In Scripted Comedy Podcast ‘In The Cards’ From Next Chapter

EXCLUSIVE: Connor Ratliff, best known for creating the Dead Eyes podcast, where the actor tracked down Tom Hanks for comments he made on the set of Band of Brothers, is starring in a new scripted comedy podcast series.

In The Cards is an existential comedy romance series that features Ratliff, Chukwudi Iwuji (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy), Steven Boyer (Hand to God), Jamie Ann Romero (The Play That Goes Wrong) and Laila Robins (The Walking Dead).

The series is written and directed by Kevin Henderson, who appeared in Avatar: The Way of Water. It comes from Next Chapter Podcasts, the company behind The 500 with Josh Adam Meyers and The Rex Chapman Show.

It launches on August 9 (listen to a trailer below).

The eight-part series follows Gil Garson (Ratliff), a low-level ad man who strives to win at life. But ever-optimistic Gil has one very big problem: he is literally fated by the universe to always lose. Once he meets Nadya (Romero), the beautiful niece of a seductive psychic (Robins), he vows to change his fate.

“As a professional actor and writer based in Los Angeles, I’ve had more than a few moments when I thought, ‘I must be cursed by the gods,’” said Henderson. “Then I invented Gil Garson, who literally has never won at anything.”

Next Chapter Podcasts Founder and CEO Jeremiah Tittle added, “At Next Chapter, we strive to ask meaningful questions in entertaining ways: Why are we here? Can we change our destiny? What’s worth fighting for or against? In the Cards is a funny, engaging, and thought-provoking series that sneaks up on you with its depth, while pulling at your heartstrings, and it’s a fantastic addition to our rapidly expanding content library.”