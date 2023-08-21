Conan O’Brien Joins New York Comedy Festival Line-Up With Live Podcast Episodes

Conan O’Brien will bring his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend to this year’s New York Comedy Festival, with two tapings of the live episodes later airing on Team Coco’s SiriusXM Channel.

O’Brien joins a festival line-up that includes Dave Attell, Bill Burr, Nicole Byer, Jimmy Carr, Margaret Cho, Tim Dillon, Giggly Squad, Ilana Glazer, Brett Goldstein, Nate Jackson, Anthony Jeselnik, Matteo Lane, Sam Morril, Nick Mullen and Adam Friedland, Atsuko Okatsuka, Pod Meets World, Donnell Rawlings, Jeff Ross, Robyn Schall, Daniel Sloss, and Michelle Wolf.

The festival runs Nov. 3-12 and includes more than 100 shows at such New York venues as the Apollo Theatre, Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, The Theater at MSG, Town Hall, and more.

The tapings of Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend live podcast will take place at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) on Tuesday, November 7 at 8 p.m./ET and Wednesday, November 8 at 8 p.m./ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 24 at at NYComedyFestival.com.

“We’re thrilled to have Conan back with us again this year,” said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival. “With his unique blend of wit, humor, and charm, Conan always brings something special to the stage. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for us this year.“

The festival was launched in 2004. Additional shows for the 2023 edition will be announced soon.