College Athletics Bracing For Potential Next Round Of Conference Switches, Pac-12 Future In Jeopardy

College athletics may be on the verge of another major conference shakeup, one that could end the fabled Pac-12 and create a giant, coast-to-coast conference.

Speculation is running rampant about which schools will move where. As usual, television and streaming rights will play a large part.

Numerous reports indicate the Big Ten is talking to the Pac-12’s Oregon and Washington about joining, with other reports indicating Stanford and the University of California may also be in the mix.

Florida State is allegedly looking to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference, while there have been suggestions that the Pac-12 and ACC would merge. And where would that leave Notre Dame, an ACC affiliate and long the dream team for the Big Ten?

Four Big Ten university presidents reportedly began their expansion evaluation Wednesday. The process has no timetable and likely would involve lots of input from TV rights holders.

On Tuesday, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff reportedly presented a media rights package to his membership that was heavy on games appearing on an Apple TV+ subscription streaming service. Revenue estimates were allegedly as low as $20 million per year, per school.

That deal pales compared to what the Big Ten would bring in. Right now, the Big Ten schools receive a minimum of $50 million per year for broadcasts on CBS, Fox and NBC. The league also has its own cable network.

If the Pac-12 collapses, that Big Ten amount could go up by adding additional West Coast teams.

The ramped-up speculation is arriving now because of the Pac-12’s shaky status. Last week, Colorado voted to leave the Pac-12 for its old home in the Big 12, kicking another leg out from the league. It already is losing UCLA and USC to the Big Ten in 2024.

The Pac-12 was founded in 1915, and any additional defections would likely spell its end.