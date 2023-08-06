‘Colin From Accounts’ Hit Australian Comedy Gets Season 2 Commission

Colin from Accounts, the hit Australian romantic comedy starring real-life husband and wife duo Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, has been commissioned for a second season.

Australian streamer BINGE confirmed today that the show, fresh from three wins at Australia’s TV Logie Awards, including one for Most Outstanding Comedy Program and one each for Brammall and Dyer, will be produced by Easy Tiger Productions (Jack Irish, Rake, The Twelve), and be distributed outside Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Brammall and Dyer also wrote the show, which sees the couple meet for the first time when Dyer’s character Ashley flashes her breast at Brammall’s Gordon while she crosses the road in front of his car. His shock causes him to crash the car, knock down a Border Terrier dog and the pair team up to get the injured dog to the vet. Six episodes of warm and witty romantic chaos ensue, and a neat cliffhanger meaning a second season was always on the cards. (‘Colin from Accounts’ is the name they decide to give the fortunately recovered dog.)

The first season became Foxtel Group’s most watched original scripted series of all time, sold to multiple territories around the world, most recently the BBC in the United Kingdom where it launched to international praise.

Brammall and Dyer said: “We’re thrilled that BINGE is finally giving in and letting us do another one. Turns out the Border Terrier community is extremely powerful. Thank you to everybody around the world who has enjoyed the show, we can’t wait to bring you all a second season. Stay tuned for more shenanigans.”

Alison Hurbert-Burns, Commissioner and BINGE Executive Director, said: “BINGE is thrilled to confirm a second season of the award-winning Colin from Accounts. We left season one unsure if Ashley and Gordon could get Colin back so of course we need to see what’s next for these lovable characters that audiences in Australia, and the world have fallen in love with.”