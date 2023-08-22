Disney+’s ‘Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story’ First Look; ABC Australia Chair Stepping Down; ITN Hires — Global Briefs

Disney+’s ‘Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story’ First Look

Above is your first look at Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, the Disney+ documentary about the legal case between two England players wives that gripped the UK and made tabloid headlines for weeks. Disney has released three images of Coleen Rooney, the wife of former England captain Wayne Rooney, ahead of the show’s launch. The doc follows how Rooney turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories about her and her family kept arising. Her infamous Instagram post revealing the identity of the leaker ‘broke the internet’ and lead to one of the UK’s highest-profile defamation cases, in which Rooney’s claims about Rebekah Vardy, wife of ex-England striker Jamie Vardy, were found to be “substantially true” by a judge. Dorothy Street Pictures and Lorton Entertainment made the doc, with Julia Nottingham, Emma Tutty, Sam Starbuck, Julian Bird, Ed Barratt and Paul Stretford the executive producers.

ABC Australia Chair Stepping Down

Ita Buttrose will not seek reappointment as Chair of Australian public broadcaster the ABC when her current term ends in 2024. The 81-year-old media exec has served since 2019, during which she led the network through a tough period of political criticism, pandemic problems and digital transformation. “Ms Buttrose was the right chair for the right time,” said Communications Minister Michelle Rowland after she was informed of the decision. Buttrose has had a long career in Australian media, having been founding editor of Cleo magazine back in 1972 and the head of Sydney’s Daily Telegraph in the 1980s. She became an advocate for Australians with Alzheimers and was named Australian of the Year in 2013.

ITN Productions Signs Exec Producers

ITN Productions (ITNP) has signed up an Emmy nominee and BAFTA nominee as it expands its exec producer team. Nadya Mahdi and Jeremy Daldry have joined to help grow the company’s slate of news, current affairs and factual shows. Mahdi has made programs for the likes of CNN, Discovery+ and Peacock, working most recently on Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, while Daldry’s credits include the BBC’s No More Boys & Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free? and Channel 4’s Lose a Stone in 21 Days with Michael Mosley. “We’re delighted that Nadya and Jeremy are joining us,” said ITNP MD Ian Rumsey. “They have superb track records in creating impactful, must-watch and relatable programmes.”