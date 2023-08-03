Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Actors Hit The Picket Lines Including SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Justin Theroux, Paula Patton & Tanner Buchanan

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Clifton Oliver Dies: Broadway Actor Appeared In ‘The Lion King’ And ‘In The Heights’

Clifton Oliver Obituary
Clifton Oliver In Disney's 'The Lion King' in Los Angeles Getty Images

Clifton Oliver, a stage actor who appeared on Broadway in The Lion King, In The Heights and Wicked, died yesterday following a lengthy illness.

His death was announced by family and friends on social media. Additional details were not immediately available.

“My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call,” wrote Roxy Hall of Jacksonville, Florida, on Facebook yesterday. “It was peaceful. His partner Richard was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM.” Hall indicated that Oliver had been hospitalized, and then in hospice care, for six weeks.

Related Stories

A native of Jacksonville, Oliver attended Douglas Anderson School of the Arts there before relocating to New York to pursue an acting career. In 2010, he joined the Broadway replacement cast of In the Heights in the role of Benny (opposite Jordin Sparks), and would appear in replacement casts of Wicked (in the ensemble and as Fiyero) and The Lion King (Simba).

He also played Simba in the national Lion King tour, appearing in the Los Angeles and Las Vegas stagings of the enduring Disney musical.

Oliver also toured in Motown The Musical, portraying Motown founder Berry Gordy. Other regional and touring stage credits include Rent, Ragtime, Pal Joey, Kinky Boots and The Scottsboro Boys, among others.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad