‘City On Fire’ Canceled By Apple After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has opted not to pick up a second season of crime drama series City on Fire. The news comes a month and a half after Season 1 finished its eight-episode run on the streamer. It is not surprising as the adaptation of the novel of the same name didn’t get a lot of buzz the way other recent Apple TV+ entries like Silo and Hijack have.

While City on Fire was ordered and marketed as a drama series, not a limited series, and there were seeds for a second season planted in the finale, viewers will not be left hanging as Season 1 covered the arc in the book.

In City on Fire, which hailed from executive producers and showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, a suburban teenager, Charlie (Wyatt Oleff), must unravel the mystery of his friend’s (Chase Sui Wonders) murder after she’s shot in Central Park on Fourth of July in 2003.

As the crime against Samantha (Wonders) is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.

The series also starred Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe and John Cameron Mitchell.

City on Fire was produced by Apple Studios for Apple TV+. Schwartz and Savage wrote all eight episodes and served as showrunners and executive producers under Fake Empire. Jesse Peretz directed four episodes and serves as executive producer. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski served as co-executive producer.