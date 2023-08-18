‘Citadel’ VFX Outfit Signs Chief Business Officer; ‘Granite Harbour’ Renewed For Season 2 By BBC; Moonbug Expands To Prime Video – Global Briefs

‘Citadel’ VFX Outfit Signs Chief Business Officer

Good Omens 2 and Citadel VFX outfit Milk has snapped up a former DNEG exec as Chief Business Development Officer and Exec Producer. Marianne Speight will lead the outfit’s new business and bidding teams, supporting group studios in London, France, Spain and Ireland. Working closely with Milk’s production team, she will focus on securing new business and developing stronger strategic relationships with major content partners across the industry. Speight is a 20-year industry vet who was previously Global Head of Bidding and Development at DNEG and VFX producer at Scanline. Milk has recently delivered the likes of Good Omens 2, Citadel and Gerard Butler-starrer Kandahar. “Marianne has enjoyed a stellar career and we look forward to her bringing her energy, experience a’d connections to help us drive the next stage of our growth,” said Milk Executive Chairman Jag Mundi. Milk recently secured investment from Bizet Media. The UK VFX landscape has been rocked by layoffs recently, with DNEG letting 70 go from its London HQ and Misc Studios closing down after one year.

‘Granite Harbour’ Renewed For Season 2 By BBC

BBC drama Granite Harbour has been renewed for a second season. The police drama stars Romario Simpson as Sergeant Lindo, who arrives in Aberdeen as a new Police Scotland recriut working alongside DS Lara ‘Bart’ Bartlett (Hannah Donaldson). The second series will see Lindo and Bart called to the harbor to investigate the origins of a new crime wave sweeping the city, and will be written by Rob Fraser (River City, Tin Star), Ciara Conway (River City, Holby City) and Jillian Mannion (River City, Death in Paradise). Broken producer LA Productions is behind the series, which airs across BBC One and BBC Scotland. “Our love of Aberdeen continues, it’s central to our drama, and along with seeing our characters develop I think series two of Granite Harbour will be something special,” said LA boss Colin McKeown.

Moonbug’s Suite Set For Prime Video In Europe, Turkey

Moonbug Entertainment’s suite of kids IP is set to launch on Prime Video in several European territories. The likes of Oddbods, Blippi and Little Baby Bum are launching on the streaming in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Germany and Portugal, and in Turkey. The agreement will include localised versions of oComelon JJ’s Animal Time, Blippi Wonders and Little Angel in Castilian Spanish, as well as the entirety of the Blippi content and Oddbods libraries for the UK market. The deal is already up and running in Germany and Turkey, with the other European territories following throughout this year. Earlier this week, Candle Media-owned Moonbug struck a deal to increase the number of its franchises available through South Korean telecoms and IPTV provider KT, with new episodes of Little Angel and the addition of CoComelon Dance Party, CoComelon Animal Time, CoComelon Cody Time, Oddbods Season 1 and Minibods launching in English and Korean today.