‘Chucky’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date At Syfy & USA Network

Chucky Season 3 is set for premiere on October 4 on Syfy and USA Network.

The killer doll took to the podium in D.C. to announce the news. In an NSFW tongue-in-cheek news conference, Chucky tells the gathered press to quiet down.

“I’m here to announce to you dips**ts- that Season 3 of my show, Chucky, will return on Oct. 4. And I will not rest until every single one of you f***ers watch it,” he says in the video above.

When one reporter asked him what the season is about, Chucky replied: “D.C. is gonna get chucked up.”

Another asks, will Devon Sawa, who has appeared in the previous two seasons in three different roles, be in Season 3? Well, Chucky’s not sure who that is.

And what about all the other famous horror dolls that have been getting movies? (A doll named M3GAN comes to mind.)

“I’d say this is not a movie. I already did seven movies. This is a TV show. What kind of a sh***y question is that?” Chucky responds.

Chucky follows the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll. He crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in Season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. After having escaped their new Catholic school, can “Jevon” keep their relationship alive and best Chucky once and for all — this time in the nation’s capitol?

Chucky Season 3 kicks off on October 4 at 9 pm, streaming next day on Peacock, followed by new episodes of SurrealEstate at 10 pm on Syfy.

Chucky is produced by UCP and exec produced by Don Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner and Jeff Renfroe.