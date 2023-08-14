Chrisley Family Set To Return To TV With New Reality Series From Scout Productions After Prison Sentences For Todd & Julie Chrisley

EXCLUSIVE: Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced last year to a combined of 19 years in prison for crimes including tax evasion and wire fraud.

However, that hasn’t stopped other members of the Chrisley Knows Best family from their television careers.

Chase, Savannah, Chloe, Grayson, and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley are set to star in a new reality series from Queer Eye producer Scout Productions.

The docuseries, which is in development, will see the kids and Todd Chrisley’s mother pick up their lives after their parents were locked up.

There’s plenty of drama surrounding the family outside of their parents; Chase Chrisley recently split with his fiancé Emmy Medders, while Savannah Chrisley recently revealed that she spends thousands of dollars a month on therapy for herself, her brother Grayson and niece Chloe.

The new show, which does not yet have a broadcaster attached, comes after USA Network canceled Chrisley Knows Best, the hugely successful reality series that ran for nine seasons, as well as Growing Up Chrisley, which followed Chase and Savannah and ran for three seasons on USA Network and one season on E!

Those series were produced by Maverick TV.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years plus 16 months probation and wife Julie got seven years in prison plus 16 months probation.

Todd Chrisley got a lighter sentence than expected with guidelines suggesting he could get up to 22 years in prison and his wife could have been sentenced to more than 12 years after being found guilty in June of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans, as well as a number of tax crimes, including conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion. Julie Chrisley was found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

David Collins, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo and Michael Williams will executive produce the series.

Scout Productions is also behind series including Peacock’s The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Max’s Legendary, FX/Hulu’s The Secrets of Hillsong and Netflix’s MerPeople.

“The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives,” said Savannah Chrisley. “We’re so happy to be back.”

“Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” added Rob Eric, Chief Creative Officer, Scout Productions. “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.”