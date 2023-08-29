Amazon & Netflix In Bidding Battle For ‘Crime 101:’ Don Winslow Novella Has Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Director Bart Layton Attached; Deal Could Hit $100M

EXCLUSIVE: In a whopping deal, Amazon and Netflix are battling ferociously for Crime 101, a package based on a novella by Don Winslow that has Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal attached to star. American Animals helmer Bart Layton is attached to direct. It came down to Amazon and Netflix, sources said. Amazon appears to have the edge.

No deals are in place and according to sources both actors have shown interest in the project prior to the strike. This technically at this point is a rights deal with a UK-based producer, which passes the sniff test.

Working Title’s Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan, and Shane Salerno’s Story Factory are the production companies that put the package together along with CAA. It’s a great crime story in the vein of Heat. High level jewel thieves are taking place up and down the Pacific Coast and police have linked the thefts to the Colombian cartels. Detective Lou Lubesnick has other ideas, and he zeroes in on one perp, a thief looking for a final score. HarperCollins published the story as part of the Winslow collection Broken in 2020.

Stay tuned.