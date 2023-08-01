Chris Albrecht & Jorge Granier Form Firm To Adapt Latin American & Spanish Content Globally, Enter Partnership With Secuoya Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Former Legendary Television President and Starz CEO Chris Albrecht, and Jane the Virgin executive producer Jorge Granier have formed Rubicon Global Media, a firm designed to aggregate leading intellectual property from Latin America and Spain, transforming it into content with worldwide appeal. The company will also produce story-driven content for Latin American audiences.

In addition, Rubicon Global Media has entered a strategic partnership with Spanish-language production and distribution outfit Secuoya Studios, a division of Madrid-based Secuoya Content Group, which will provide development funding and deficit financing for select Rubicon Global Media projects. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Secuoya Studios, led by former HBO executive James Costos (who was also U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra from 2013-2017), creates fiction series, docuseries, unscripted television and feature films focused on the Latin American, Spanish and Spanish-speaking U.S. markets. The studio, with offices in Latin America, Miami, Los Angeles and Spain, together with its commercial and distribution arm led by industry veteran Sergio Pizzolante, is expected to invest over $200M in content this year and has projects in development with global platforms and distributors such as Amazon, TelevisaUnivision, and NBCUniversal.

“This is a first of its kind deal for Secuoya Studios, and I am thrilled to partner with Chris and Jorge as we expand our leadership position beyond the development and production of Spanish language content,” said Costos. “It has always been my passion to bridge Spain and the U.S. through the power of storytelling.”

Added Granier, “Latin American content has an ever-expanding audience, and we are excited to transform that IP into high quality, story-driven content with worldwide appeal. Our mission is to showcase the rich Latin heritage while creating shows and films that transcend borders, unite cultures and captivate audiences.”

Commented Albrecht: “There is an incredible opportunity for us to build an IP company that unites Latin America, Spain and Hollywood. Partnering with Secuoya enables us to access world-class production infrastructure and offer talent unique global participation. I’m excited to reunite with James.”

Earlier in his career, Albrecht was Chairman and CEO of HBO and President of HBO Original Programming. He exited Legendary Television in late 2022 after details from his days at the cable network emerged from the book “It’s Not TV: The Spectacular Rise, Revolution, and Future of HBO” by Felix Gillette and John Koblin.