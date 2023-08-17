Chloe Melas Joins NBC News After Departure From CNN

Chloe Melas is joining NBC News as an entertainment correspondent based in New York.

Melas has been at CNN, and announced her exit in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“I landed my first job at CNN as a News Assistant right out of college and I loved it so much that I returned 7 years later. Last week, this latest professional chapter came to a close. It has truly been a masterclass in journalism,” she wrote.

Melas will focus on the intersection of entertainment, business and culture and report for all platforms of NBC News, including digital and MSNBC, according to Catherine Kim, senior vice president of NBC News Editorial.

“If you know Chloe by reputation, you know she is a relentless, ambitious, prolific reporter who expands the definition of entertainment reporting,” Kim wrote.

Melas joined CNN in 2016. Before that, she worked at PMC’s Hollywood Life and as anchor at VH1.

She’s the latest CNN personality to join NBC News, a list that includes Laura Jarrett, Ana Cabrera and Ryan Nobles

Kim’s email to staffers is below.

Team,

Chloe was previously at CNN, where she was known for her ability to land big scoops, as well as for her investigative pieces and celebrity interviews. Earlier this year, Chloe broke that criminal charges were being dismissed against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting on the “Rust” film set and secured a headline-making interview with him. Last year, she landed an exclusive and rare sit-down interview with Jeff Bezos – his first formal interview in four years – to announce he’s giving away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime. Chloe has covered the #MeToo movement extensively, including groundbreaking reporting on Kevin Spacey that led to his firing from Netflix’s “House of Cards.” Recently, she has covered the Hollywood shutdown, reporting from the front lines of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Chloe has also co-hosted television specials, including CNN’s 2021 New Year’s Eve show alongside Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and a one-hour program about Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship. This February, in her spare time, she published her late grandfather’s WWII memoir “Luck of the Draw,” which became a New York Times bestseller.

Prior to joining CNN in 2016, Chloe launched the entertainment site HollywoodLife, under Penske Media Corp., and worked as an anchor at VH1.



Please join me in welcoming Chloe to NBC News. You’ll see her at 30 Rock very soon – her first day is Monday, Aug. 21st.

Catherine