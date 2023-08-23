‘Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget’ To World Premiere At London Film Festival

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget, the highly tipped animated sequel Aardman and director Sam Fell have made for Netflix, will debut at this year’s London Film Festival.

The pic will screen on October 14 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and will mark the festival’s annual Mayor of London gala. Simultaneous screenings will take place at cinemas across the UK. Netflix has earmarked the sequel for a global launch on December 15.

The feature’s ensemble voice cast includes Thandiwe Newton (Ginger), Zachary Levi (Rocky), Bella Ramsey (Molly), Imelda Staunton (Bunty), Lynn Ferguson (Mac), David Bradley (Fowler), Jane Horrocks (Babs), Romesh Ranganathan (Nick), Daniel Mays (Fetcher), Josie Sedgwick-Davies (Frizzle), and Nick Mohammed (Dr Fry).

Synopsis reads: Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in.

“What an honor to world premiere our film on home turf at the London Film Festival this year,” Fell said in a statement. “Dawn of the Nugget showcases the amazing talent and ingenuity of the crew at Aardman, backed by the enduring passion of the team at Netflix. We’ve poured everything we’ve got into making this a treat for both die-hard fans and the new generation of families discovering Chicken Run for the first time.”

Kristy Matheson, BFI London Film Festival Director, added: “We are so excited to be sharing the magic and artistry of the Aardman studio and their favorite feathered friends with audiences this October with a film that’s brimming with fun and has such enormous heart.”

This year’s London Film Festival runs October 4 – 15.