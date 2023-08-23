Charlize Theron Is Done Gaining Weight For Films: “I Will Never Do It Again, You Can’t Take It Off”

Charlize Theron is devoted to her craft to give life to roles that can be demanding such as Tully and Monster. Both roles required the star to make physical changes — something that Theron is not keen on ever doing again.

“I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off,” she told Allure. “When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight.”

Although Theron had a relatively easy time bouncing back to her normal weight after her Oscar-winning performance in 2003’s Monster, the same could not be said for when she did it again for 2018’s Tully.

“Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.’ And he was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.’ Nobody wants to hear that,” she added.

In the same interview, Theron went on to talk about ageing in the film industry adding, “The thing that really bums me out is that I make action movies now and if I hurt myself, I take way longer to heal than I did in my 20s.”

She continued, “More than my face, I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow. Now, if I don’t work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can’t walk. I can’t sit down on the toilet,” she says, laughing. “It’s all those very real moments.”