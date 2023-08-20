Charles Schulz’s Son Hopeful For New Peanuts Movie: “Nothing Is Off The Table”

It’s been eight years since The Peanuts Movie was released and there’s been no official word if another movie will be produced.

Ahead of the Apple TV+ special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, Charles Schulz’s son Craig Schulz said in an interview that he’s hopeful a new Peanuts movie would happen.

“I could tell you, but I’d have to kill you. [Laughs] Nothing is off the table,” Craig said in an interview with Screen Rant. “We’re always exploring different ideas and different things in this co-view series that we’ve done, which touched upon the environment, the love for teachers, Mother’s Day, and how it interacts with enough people. All those subjects are just really fun, and as you know, the Peanuts universe is sort of endless.”

He continued, “There are so many great characters to work with, there’s so many great themes to work with that we explore everything, and I don’t know that a movie is off the table. I would like to see one come back, but keep your fingers crossed, we will see.”

In 2015’s The Peanuts Movie, Charlie Brown explored his crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl, while Snoopy writes a book where he is a World War I Flying Ace trying to save his fellow pilot and love interest Fifi from the Red Baron.

With the acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney closed down Blue Sky Studios, the animators behind The Peanuts Movie. Snoopy and Charlie Brown have continued to appear in media through Apple TV+’s The Snoopy Show and the Snoopy Presents specials from WildBrain Studios.