‘Celebrity Family Feud’ & ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’ Cash In Double-Digit Audience Growth In Delayed Viewing

EXCLUSIVE: ABC’s game show lineup is making a splash on Sunday nights.

Celebrity Family Feud and The $100,000 Pyramid recently drew their biggest audiences of the summer, according to Nielsen data. After seven days of delayed viewing for the July 30 episodes, both posted double-digit audience gains.

With 4.1M viewers, Celebrity Family Feud inflated its audience by 17% (up from 3.5M viewers the week prior), according to live + seven-day Nielsen data. The game show also increased its rating in the 18-49 demographic by 25% to a 0.63, matching its highest-rated telecast of the summer.

When factoring in viewing across digital platforms, the audience for the July 30 episode of the game show jumped to 4.5M, making it the strongest multi-platform telecast since the game show’s summer premiere on July 9.

Up next was The $100,000 Pyramid, which raked in 3.6M total viewers in L+7, which is a 13% increase over the week prior when 3.2M people tuned in. The July 30 episode marks the largest L+7 audience that The $100,000 Pyramid has attracted all summer.

In multi-platform viewing, the audience inched up to 3.7M, making it the most-watched episode of The $100,000 Pyramid since last September.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by The $100,000 Pyramid at 9 p.m.