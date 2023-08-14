Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Named President Of CBS News

The changes in CBS News leadership also include the return of a sole figure with the title of news division president.

Longtime network veteran Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews will become president, the network news division said Monday, and will have editorial oversight of all CBS News platforms. She most recently was executive vice president for newsgathering.

Her appointment comes amid a retooling of the leadership team, with Wendy McMahon taking on oversight of news, stations and syndication. McMahon previously shared duties with Neeraj Khemlani, who announced Sunday he was stepping down as president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. Ciprian-Matthews will report to McMahon.

Ciprian-Matthews will oversee all CBS News programs, bureaus, global newsgathering, streaming and digital editorial, as well as standards and practices, special events, politics, elections and surveys, social, the race and culture unit and CBS News Radio, the network said.

In a statement, McMahon said, “There is no one with a stronger background to continue CBS News’ great journalistic legacy than Ingrid. Ingrid’s editorial expertise, her depth of knowledge and sensitivity to the nuance of the subjects we cover around the globe, and her impeccable news judgment make her an incredible leader.”

Ciprian-Matthews has been with the network for 30 years, a tenure that also has included roles as Washington bureau chief and as executive vice president for CBS News and as executive vice president of strategic professional development. The latter role included recruiting top journalists.

She also held top positions in news administration and day to day news coverage, and also served as CBS News’ foreign editor, senior broadcast producer for the CBS Evening News and senior producer for CBS News’ foreign coverage. She also was deputy bureau chief in London and senior broadcast producer for the morning broadcasts. She joined the network in 1993 as senior producer for live segments for the morning news. Before that, she was managing editor at CNN’s New York bureau and field producer, assignment manager and assignment editor for the network. She started as NPR as assignment reporter for the Spanish-language news program Enfoque National.

In a statement, Ciprian-Matthews said, “The history and DNA of this organization will inform our vision for the future. We are a community of journalists driven by a conviction to serve the public and pursue the truth, with intentional, impartial reporting and distinctive storytelling.”