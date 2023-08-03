CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates For ‘Yellowstone’, ‘SEAL Team’, ‘Ghosts UK’ & More

Amid two ongoing strikes, CBS kicks off its fall 2023 schedule with a broadcast run of Yellowstone, Paramount+’s SEAL Team, Ghosts UK — the comedy’s original BBC version — three new alternative series and expanded versions of reality series, primetime news programs and live sports.

It begins Thursday, September 14 with reality series Big Brother Live Show at 8 pm, followed by the CBS series debut of Buddy Games, hosted by Josh Duhamel at 9 pm and The Challenge: USA at 10 pm.

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone makes its broadcast debut on Sunday, September 17 at 8:30 pm following the NFL on CBS Football Doubleheader and 60 Minutes at 7:30 pm.

Reality shows Survivor and The Amazing Race return with 90-minute episodes Wednesday, September 17 in new time periods, at 8 pm and 9:30 pm, respectively.

Paramount+ Original Series FBI True and SEAL Team debut, respectively, on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 9 pm and Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 pm.

The UK version of Ghosts premieres Thursday, November 16 at 9 pm with encore episodes of CBS’ Ghosts as a lead-in at 8:30 pm.

New installments of The Price Is Right At Night and Let’s Make a Deal primetime debut Monday Oct. 2 and Friday, Nov. 3, respectively, both at 8 pm.

New unscripted series Jaime Camil-fronted Lotería Loca, based on the Latin game of chance popularly known now as Lotería, launches Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 pm and CBS’ remake of Israeli format Raid The Cage premieres Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 pm.

NCIS will air its 20th anniversary mini-marathon on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8-11 pm.

Here’s the fall premiere date schedule. Additional programming will be announced in the future. All times Eastern and Pacific (except live sports programs, which are ET):

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

7:30-11 PM — College Football on CBS: Texas Tech at Wyoming

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

7:30-11 PM — College Football on CBS: UCLA at San Diego State

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

8-9 PM — Big Brother (Live Show)

9-10 PM — Buddy Games (CBS series debut)

10-11 PM — The Challenge: USA

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

8-9 PM — NCIS (Encore Episode)

9-11 PM — 48 Hours (Season 36 premiere – Two Back-to-Back Episodes)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

7:30-8:30 PM* — 60 Minutes (Season 56 premiere)

8:30-10:30 PM* — Yellowstone (CBS broadcast run starts with Season 1, from Paramount Network)

10:30-11:30 PM — Big Brother

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

7:30-11 PM — Big Ten on CBS College Football: Iowa at Penn State

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

7-8 PM — 60 Minutes

8-19 PM — Yellowstone (Two Back-to-Back Episodes)

10-11PM — Big Brother

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

8-11 PM — NCIS 20th Anniversary Mini-Marathon (one time only)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

8-9:30 PM — Survivor (Season 45 premiere, new time period)

9:30-11 PM — The Amazing Race (Season 35 premiere, new time period)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

8-10 PM — Fire Country (Two Encore Episodes Back-to-Back)

10-11 PM — Classic Blue Bloods Episodes

MONDAY, OCT. 2

8-9 PM — The Price Is Right at Night (one time only)

9-10 PM — Lotería Loca (CBS series debut)

10-11 PM — NCIS (Encore Episode)

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

8-9 PM — Big Brother (new time period)

9-10 PM — FBI True (Broadcast Debut, from Paramount+)

10-11 PM — FBI (Encore Episode, new time period)

MONDAY, OCT. 9

8-9 PM — The Price Is Right at Night (one time only)

9-10 PM — Loteria Loca

10-11 PM — NCIS (Encore Episode)

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

8-9 PM — The Price Is Right at Night (new time period)

9-10 PM — Raid the Cage (CBS series debut)

10-11 PM — Classic Blue Bloods Episodes

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

8-9 PM — Big Brother

9-9:30 PM — Young Sheldon (Encore Episode – one time only)

9:30-10 PM — Ghosts (Encore Episode – one time only)

10-11 PM — SEAL Team (Returns to CBS with Season 5, from Paramount+)

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

8-9 PM — Let’s Make a Deal Primetime (new time period)

9-10 PM — Raid the Cage

10-11 PM — Classic Blue Bloods Episodes

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

7:30-11 PM — SEC on CBS College Football: Game of the Week

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

8-10:30 PM — NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) Championship Game

10:30-11 PM — Bob ❤️ Abishola (Encore Episode, one time only)

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

8-8:30 PM — Young Sheldon (Encore Episode – new time period)

8:30-9 PM — Ghosts (Encore Episode – new time period)

9-10 PM — Ghosts U.K. (Two Back-to-Back Half-Hour Episodes)

10-11 PM — SEAL Team



* time approximate after football