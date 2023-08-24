‘Cat Person’ Release Date, Trailer Unveiled; Emilia Jones & Nicholas Braun Lead Darkly Comic Dating Thriller From Susanna Fogel

After world premiering to critical acclaim at Sundance back in January, the darkly comedic dating thriller Cat Person has finally unveiled a first trailer and release date, having been set to open in U.S. theaters via Rialto Pictures beginning October 6th.

An adaptation of Kristen Roupenian’s viral New Yorker short story fully financed by Studiocanal, Cat Person looks at the brief relationship between 20-year-old college sophomore Margot (CODA‘s Emilia Jones) and the somewhat-older Robert (Succession‘s Nicholas Braun) from the perspective of both characters, as a means of commenting on the experience of dating today.

In an appearance alongside her leads at Deadline’s Sundance studio earlier this year, pic’s DGA Award-winning director Susanna Fogel noted that the idea of toggling back and forth between the POVs of her protagonists was compelling, in that it allowed her to explore “miscommunications and the cultural baggage that men and women bring into dating,” particularly in our post-#MeToo moment.

“Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them,” reads the Margaret Atwood quote serving as the film’s epigraph, which perfectly sums up the characters’ disparate perspectives on their shared dating experience.



Also starring Geraldine Viswanathan, Hope Davis, Michael Gandolfini, Liza Koshy, Fred Melamed, Isaac Powell, Isabella Rossellini and Donald Elise Watkins, Cat Person was scripted by Michelle Ashford. Jeremy Steckler and Conde Nast Entertainment/The New Yorker Studios’ Helen Estabrook produced the film, with Fogel, Ashford and Daniel Hank aboard as EPs.



Check out the Cat Person trailer above.