Santana Doc ‘Carlos’ Sets Release Plans With Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Picture Classics and Trafalgar Releasing have firmed up worldwide release plans for Carlos, their feature documentary on 10-time Grammy-winning musical icon, Carlos Santana.

The film on the father of Latin American jazz fusion will launch in theaters in September with the three-day premiere event, Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere. In addition to the doc itself, the event taking place on September 23rd, 24th and 27th will spotlight exclusive introductory content featuring Santana and pic’s director, two-time Emmy winner Rudy Valdez (The Sentence). The film will then launch into its general theatrical release on September 29th.

A guitarist who has cemented his status as a legend over the last 50 years, Santana continues to be one of the music world’s premiere artists, blending jazz, blues, and the Mariachi sound with a rock n’ roll spirituality and a sense of music’s primal connection to our deepest emotions. SPC’s doc will shed new light on his life and career by offering access to new interviews with Santana and family, as well as never-before-seen archival footage, including home videos recorded by Santana himself; concert footage; behind-the-scenes moments; interviews with such collaborators as Clive Davis and Rob Thomas; and more.

Premiering at the Tribeca Festival earlier this year, Carlos was jointly financed by Sony Music Entertainment and Imagine Documentaries. Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes produced alongside Lizz Morhaim, with Academy Award winners Brian Grazer and Ron Howard exec producing for Imagine Documentaries. Leopoldo Gout, Ashley Kahn, and Sam Pollard also served as producers, with Imagine Documentaries’ Meredith Kaulfers as co-executive producer. Additional EPs included Michael Vrionis, as well as Tom Mackay and Richard Story for Sony Music Entertainment.

Said Trafalgar’s SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions Kymberli Frueh, “Carlos Santana is among the elite musicians who has transcended decades and generations. From his performance at Woodstock to his 90’s epic album Supernatural —this documentary delves into his journey of becoming one of our greatest guitar legends. We are thrilled to be a part of this global moment in cinemas where fans can experience his life story and music together.”