Camela Leierth-Segura, Swedish Model & Singer Who Co-Wrote Katy Perry’s “Walking On Air” Has Been Missing Since June, Say Friends

Friends of Camela Leierth-Segura are trying to get the word out about the singer-songwriter and sometimes model who is best known for co-writing Katy Perry’s “Walking On Air.” The Sweden-born musician was last ween on June 29, according to a missing persons report posted by the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonita.

Friend Liz Montgomery posted the following plea on Instagram: “We are desperately seeking information on the whereabouts of our dear friend, and sister, Camela Leierth, who may also be using the name Camela Leierth Segura. Camela has been missing since June 29th, and her last known contact was in Beverly Hills, California.”

Montgomery continues, “We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her.” The post asks that any information be sent to findcamela@gmail.com “or the police or message me.”

Montgomery told KABC that Leierth’s sister got in touch with her asking if she had seen the singer. Montgomery then filed a missing persons report with Beverly Hills Police. Leierth’s landlord told the outlet that she had recently been evicted, and friends and neighbors indicate she was struggling to make rent.

“Walking on Air” was co-written by Perry, Leierth, Klas Åhlund, Max Martin, Adam Baptisteand. Described as a deep house and disco tune with ’90s EuroVision vibes, the track was the second single off Perry’s her fourth studio album, Prism. It debuted at number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted at number eight on Billboard Hot Digital Songs in October of 2013.

See a video for Leierth’s song “So Sad” below.