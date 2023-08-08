‘Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper Launches The Unwell Network, Signs Up Alix Earle & Madeline Argy

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Cooper, creator and host of breakout podcast smash Call Her Daddy, is continuing to build out her business with the launch of a new talent network.

Cooper is behind The Unwell Network, which will work with content creators such as Alix Earle and Madeline Argy, the company’s first two partners.

The Unwell Network is a new subsidiary of Trending, the Gen Z media company that she established with her fiancé, XO Kitty producer Matt Kaplan, who runs ACE Entertainment.

It will work with nascent creators to create projects and content across a variety of mediums, focusing on genres such as pop-culture, beauty, fashion and lifestyle and will be run by former Studio71 executive Moorea Mongelli.

“I have an uncommon and amazing relationship with my audience. We have this connection and bond built upon trust that’s allowed us to cover all sorts of topics in a way that isn’t exclusive or intrusive,” said Cooper. “We live in a world where we are inundated with content, but The Unwell Network will be the source everyone can go to for unique perspectives exploring what’s top of mind today for this generation.”

Alix Earle, who has 8.5M followers across TikTok and Instagram, broke through with the Get Ready With Me trend, where fans could share Earle’s makeup and fashion tips. She is repped by UTA.

Madeline Argy, who now has over 6M followers on TikTok and Instagram, is known for lip-sync videos and wellness content, often from her 1996 car.

“I’m so excited to announce the first of many creators in the Unwell Network’s family,” added Cooper. “Alix Earle and Madeline Argy both have a unique presence that captivates an audience, but I love how they approach content in very different ways. Madeline is wildly popular in the UK and is one of the few creators who can keep an audience engaged for hours with her captivating storytelling. Alix took the US by storm with her ‘get ready with me’ videos, college lifestyle, and endearing personality. I feel honored to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish.”

Mongelli will serve as President of The Unwell Network, where she will sign, develop, launch, distribute, monetize and market all podcasts. She was previously Senior Director of Podcast Operations at Studio71, which is behind series such as The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya.

“I’m thrilled to launch the Unwell Network with Alex and Matt,” said Mongelli. “We’ve curated a slate of hosts we know will transform long form content as we know it. Our team is delighted to bring the Gen Z audience content tailored just for them. I’m ready to get my hands dirty and maximize our audience and revenue through carefully calculated marketing, development, and monetization.”

Cooper is also repped by UTA.