Cadence13’s Chief Content Officer Chris Corcoran To Run Asylum Entertainment Group’s Audity

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Corcoran, who as Chief Content Officer of podcast company Cadence13 was responsible for series including Gangster Capitalism and Root of Evil, is moving to Audity.

Corcoran, a founding partner and General Manager of Audacy’s Cadence13, will run the audio division of Steve Michaels’ Endeavor-backed Asylum Entertainment Group.

The division was launched in 2019 and has been responsible for series including Kim Kardashian’s The System and Hillsong: A Megachurch Shattered.

Corcoran, who is GM and Chief Content Officer of Audity, will report to Jodi Flynn, President of Asylum Entertainment Group.

Chris Corcoran

Cadence13, which also has the C13Originals documentary studio and the C13Features podcast movie studio, is also behind series such as Gone South, It Was Said and The Sunshine Place and has worked with the likes of Jon Meacham, Emma Chamberlain, JJ Redick, Glennon Doyle and Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Chris epitomizes the entrepreneurial drive, creative instincts and insight needed to further chart our success in the audio universe,” said Steve Michaels, CEO of Asylum Entertainment Group. “His impeccable track record and passion for building brands and voices from the ground up fuel the quality of his storytelling. We’re excited to have him on board.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of a creative team that has such great ambition to build,” added Corcoran. “I’m grateful to Steve and the team for this special opportunity, and to lead the audio studio with an objective of creative excellence and engaging storytelling.”