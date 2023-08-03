Koji Fukada, Makbul Mubarak & Rima Das Among Filmmakers With New Works Selected For Busan’s Asian Project Market 

Busan International Film Festival has announced the 30 projects selected for this year’s Asian Project Market (APM), including new works from leading Asian filmmakers such as Japan’s Koji Fukada, Indonesia’s Makbul Mubarak and India’s Rima Das.

Fukada, whose previous films have premiered at Cannes (Harmonium, The Real Thing) and Venice (Love Life), will present Japan-France co-production Nagi Notes, produced by Osanai Terutaro.

Mubarak, whose Autobiography premiered at last year’s Venice before embarking on an awards haul across Asia, is bringing Watch It Burn, produced by Indonesia’s Yulia Evina Bhara, one of the producers on this year’s Cannes Critics Week winner Tiger Stripes.

Das is a Busan regular who has also had films play in Toronto (Village Rockstars, Tora’s Husband) and Berlin (Bulbul Can Sing). She will present Malti My Love, which the self-taught filmmaker will also produce, just as she has produced, written, directed and edited all her previous films.

In addition to Fukada’s project, this year’s APM line-up includes several co-productions between Asia and Europe or Canada, including Kim Quy Bui’s Mr Van, a collaboration between Vietnam and Germany; Hasei Kohki’s Japan-France co-production Sol; and Rafael Manuel’s Filipiñana, a collaboration between the Philippines, Singapore and the UK.

The latter project is produced by Jeremy Chua, whose producing credits include this year’s Cannes Camera d’Or winner Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell.

Meanwhile, Iraqi filmmaker Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji will present Iraq-Canada co-production, Madness And Honey, produced by Maytham Jbara.

BIFF also noted that it received a large number of submissions from China and Hong Kong this year, while the volume of Taiwanese and Japanese projects also increased.

A total of seven Korean projects are among the selections, from filmmakers including Yoon Danbi, whose Moving On won four prizes at BIFF in 2019; and Kim Mi-young, who received the DGK Megabox Award at BIFF in 2021.

APM will be held October 7-10 during the Asian Contents & Film Market, while the 28th Busan International Film Festival will be held October 4-13.

Asian Project Market 2023 Full Line-Up:

Appetite For Desire, dir: Peter Ho, prods: Kao Chun Ting, Hung Hsiu Lin, Patrick Mao Huang (Hong Kong, China, Taiwan)

The Botanist In The White House, dir: Jing Yi, prods: Shan Zuolong, Qi Ai (China)

Chronicles Of A Confession*, dir: Prateek Vats, prod: Prateek Vats (India)

Daughters Of The Sea, dir: Martika Ramirez Escobar, prods: Monster Jimenez, Rajiv Idnani (Philippines)

Filipiñana, dir: Rafael Manuel, prod: Jeremy Chua (Philippines, Singapore, UK)

First Step, dir: Yoon Danbi, prod: Kim Gi-Hyeon (Korea)

For The Girls Of The Tribe, dir: Arsalan Amiri, prods: Ida Panahandeh, Ruth Yoshie Linton (Iraq, Turkey)

Friends Of This Life, dir: Kim Mi-Young, prod: Jenny Yang (Korea)

Full Moon, dir: Song Fang, prod: Ichiyama Shozo (China, Japan)

I’ll Smile In September, dir: Aakash Chhabra, prods: Sanjay Gulati, Fran Borgia (India, Singapore)

The Last Semester, dir: Lee Ranhee, prod: Shin Woonseop (Korea)

Madness And Honey Days, dir: Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji, prod: Maytham Jbara (Iraq, Canada)

Malti My Love, dir/prod: Rima Das (India)

Morning Star, dir: Kang Yi Kwan, prod: Park Jooyoung (Korea)

Mr. Tiger, dir: Hsu Chao-Jen, prods: Stefano Centini, Chang Chuti, Choi Kwang-Suk (Taiwan)

Mr. Van, dir: Kim Quy Bui, prods: Nguyen Mai, Nguyen Hong Quan (Vietnam, Germany)

Nagi Notes, dir: Fukada Koji, prod: Osanai Terutaro (Japan, France)

Pay The Bill, dir: Assel Aushakimova, prods: Assel Yerzhanova, Assel Aushakimova (Kazakhstan)

The Road To Elysium, dir: Lim Sun-Ae, prod: Kang Jiyoun (Korea)

Snake & Scorpion, dir: Lee Dongwoo, prod: Cho Young Kag (Korea)

Sol, dir: Hasei Kohki, prods: Ishige Eisuke, Ohno Atsuko (Japan, France)

Son & Sun, dir: Kawawada Emma, prod: Ide Yoko (Japan)

Southern Summer, dir: Lan Tian, prods: Teng Lee Yein, Huo Chuxin, Yu Ru (China, Malaysia)

Suraiya, dir: Robiul Alam Robi, prods: Fazle Hasan Shishir, Shibabrata Barman (Bangladesh)

Tarkam, dir: Teddy Soeriaatmadja, prod: Eric Primasetio (Indonesia)

To Kill A Mongolian Horse*, dir: Jiang Xiaoxuan, prods: Tan Chui Mui, Mo Zhulin (China)

Watch It Burn, dir: Makbul Mubarak, prodsYulia Evina Bhara (Indonesia)

What’s Love Got To Do With It?, dir: Hirose Nanako, prods: Kitahara Eiji, Koide Daiju (Japan)

Where The Rivers Run South*, dir: Suraj Paudel, prods: Anup Poudel, Abinash Bikram Shah (Nepal)

The Women Who Brush Their Teeth Outside, dir: Shin Sun, prod: Kim Soon-Mo (Korea)

*Asian Cinema Fund (ACF) Script Development Fund Selections